National French Fry Day deals: Free fries from McDonald's, Wendy's and more

Did someone say french fries?

Friday, July 12 marks National French Fry Day, and there are plenty of crispy, salty ways to celebrate.

In Oak Park, McCain Foods Friday will unveil the "World's First French Fry house," a two-story house in Chicago with fry-themed decorations ranging from "giant French fry inflatables and extravagant holiday lights to trees and shrubbery covered in themed ornaments," according to a press release.

The house, at 224 N. Elmwood Ave., will be open to visitors from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with free fry giveaways, hourly sing-alongs with "French fry carolers" and more.

If you need your fry fix before than, here's roundup of a few French Fry deals you can snag on this very savory holiday:

Arby's

Beginning Friday, participating Arby's restaurants will offer $1 "any size" fry all month long for rewards members. The chain is also bringing back fan-favorite menu item "Potato Cakes."

Burger King

Members of Burger King's Royal Perks loyalty program can get a free order of fries with a $1 purchase in the app on Friday -- and any Friday through the rest of the year.

McDonald's

For the first time, the Chicago-based burger chain is celebrating National French Fry Day with not one day but two, according to a spokesperson.

July 12, customers can earn a free Medium fry by making a $1 minimum purchase in the McDonald's app. Saturday, July 13, customers can receive a free any size fry exclusively via the app with no purchase necessary.

Wendy's

Wendy's will offer a free order of fries or breakfast potatoes to any customer who makes a purchase using the Wendy's app July 13 through 15, a press release said.

White Castle

White Castle is offering a "BOGO free small fries" coupon valid on Friday only. The coupon can be found here.

Raising Cane's

Caniac Club loyalty program members can get a free order of fries Friday. The offer will be loaded onto account and can be redeemed by swiping their club card, placing an online order or scanning their QR code in the app.