National Doughnut Day: Where to get deals and freebies across Chicago area

National Doughnut Day got its start in Chicago, so it stands to reason that there is no shortage of delicious deals to enjoy the day.

On Friday, several stores and chains will offer up freebies or discounts to celebrate.

National Doughnut Day was celebrated first in Chicago in 1938, according to The Salvation Army, which started the tradition to honor their "Donut Lassies."

"In 1917, these women were sent to France to establish field bases near the front lines. In makeshift huts, thousands of soldiers would come to stock up on essential goods and grab a sweet treat baked by the Lassies," The Salvation Army said.

Here's a look at where you can find giveaways and discounts across the Chicago area:

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme will offer a big deal for doughnut lovers this National Doughnut Day.

In celebration of the annual "holiday" Friday, the popular doughnut chain will give away one free doughnut per customer at participating stores. The deal will be offered in-store only and while supplies lasts, the company said, adding that that specialty and limited-time doughnuts are not included.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' will also give away a free "classic" doughnut with the purchase of any beverage in celebration of the annual event. The deal will be available "while supplies last."

Voodoo Doughnut

And popular Voodoo Doughnut, which recently opened in Chicago, is dishing out "pink raised glazed dozens" for $10.

Stan's Donuts

Stan's Donuts is celebrating National Doughnut Day with a unique offer.

Customers will receive a free chocolate dipped donut with every purchase, but beyond that, the first bite could mean even more.

Stan's said those who get a donut that is colored green inside will win free coffee for a year. If the inside is pink, the customer wins free doughnuts for a year.

If it remains uncolored, the doughnut is still free.

"If you are the lucky winner please send a video to infogrp@stansdonuts.com so we can share the sweet win on our social media!" Stan's wrote on its website.