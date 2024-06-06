Krispy Kreme will offer a big deal for doughnut lovers this National Doughnut Day.

In celebration of the annual "holiday" Friday, the popular doughnut chain will give away one free doughnut per customer at participating stores. The deal will be offered in-store only and while supplies lasts, the company said, adding that that specialty and limited-time doughnuts are not included.

National Doughnut Day was celebrated first in Chicago in 1938, according to The Salvation Army, which started the tradition to honor their "Donut Lassies."

"In 1917, these women were sent to France to establish field bases near the front lines. In makeshift huts, thousands of soldiers would come to stock up on essential goods and grab a sweet treat baked by the Lassies," The Salvation Army said.

Krispy Kreme isn't the only popular doughnut chain offering deals Friday.

Dunkin' will also give away a free "classic" doughnut with the purchase of any beverage in celebration of the annual event. The deal will be available "while supplies last."

And popular Voodoo Doughnut, which recently opened in Chicago, is dishing out "pink raised glazed dozens" for $10.