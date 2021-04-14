Music Festivals Guide: A Look at the Chicago Area's Summer Lineup

Officials have begun announcing the return of various music festivals across the Chicago area this summer after major shutdowns last year due to the COVID pandemic.

With vaccinations continuing across the Midwest, several events -- both new and old -- are making their way back to the area and could look a bit different in coming months.

Here are the music festivals and venues we know about so far:

Ravinia

The Ravinia Festival will reopen in July for an in-person 2021 summer season, offering "its signature mix of classical, popular and chamber music" concerts, Ravinia organizers announced.

While the full concert lineup will be announced in late April, organizers confirmed the Chicago Symphony Orchestra will return in July for a six-week summer residency.

Ravinia President and CEO Jeff Haydon noted this summer's Ravinia experience "will be a little different than in the past, but our science-based approach to carefully reopening the park puts safeguards in place so that audiences can again enjoy live performances.”

All concerts will take place outside in the open-air pavilion and offer a reduced capacity. Tickets must be reserved in advance, and distanced seating will be used throughout the facility. Organizers noted the number of performers on stage also will be reduced to promote social distancing.

Country Thunder

Country Thunder's popular Wisconsin music festival will go on this summer, bringing headliners like Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen, even as other state music festivals postpone or cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Country Thunder announced its 20-act lineup, saying the event will go on as planned July 15-18, 2021 in Twin Lakes.

The festival did not offer any details on coronavirus precautions, but its announcement came on the same day Milwaukee's Summerfest revealed it has been pushed back to September to allow more time for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Tickets are on sale now for Country Thunder. Other headliners include Clay Walker, Hardy, Chris Lane, Russell Dickerson, Tanya Tucker, Chicks with Hits and more.

Riot Fest

Riot Fest returns to Chicago this September after rescheduling the 2020 festival due to coronavirus concerns, officials announced.

From Sept. 17 to 19, the alternative rock music festival will feature bands such as Smashing Pumpkins, My Chemical Romance and Pixies, among others, in Chicago's Douglass Park on the city's West Side.

On Sept. 16, one day prior to opening, Riot Fest announced the festival will host a "preview party," a special event for concert-goers who purchased tickets last year or buy tickets before July 16. The night will consist of mystery bands, first dibs on merchandise and carnival rides, according to the website.

Tickets are currently on sale for the festival here, starting at $159 for a weekend pass.

Summer Camp

Popular Illinois music festival Summer Camp has announced plans to reschedule its 20th anniversary celebration.

The festival's website says the 2021 event, set to take place in Chillicothe, will now be held Aug. 20-22 "due to the ongoing circumstances surrounding the Covid 19 pandemic."

An updated lineup is expected to be released "soon," organizers said. Information for those needing refunds due to the date change is also expected to be released.

The previous lineup included headlines like Moe., Umphreys McGee, Ween, Billy String and Three 6 Mafia.

ARC

Union Park announced plans to host ARC, a new dance music festival in Chicago, over this year's Labor Day Weekend.

On Sept 4. and 5., ARC Music Festival will host a variety of house music artists from Adam Beyer and Bob Moses to Camelphat and Cristoph, according to the website. In Union Park, located in Chicago's West Town neighborhood, the music festival will be set on four stages over the course of two days.

Tickets for ARC go on sale Thursday at noon. For early access, click here.

Summerfest

The popular Milwaukee music festival Summerfest has been pushed back to September to allow more time for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, organizers announced.

The festival, which typically takes place in late June through early July, will now take place across three weekends: Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18, event organizers announced on social media.

All tickets for 2020 and 2021 will be honored, organizers said, and refunds are available for those who already purchased tickets but cannot attend the new dates.

This year's headliners include Justin Bieber, Khalid, Luke Bryan, Dave Matthews Band, Blink-182, Chris Stapleton and Guns N' Roses, according to the event's website.