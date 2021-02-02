Summerfest 2021 Moved to September Due to COVID-19, Organizers Announce

The popular Milwaukee music festival Summerfest has been pushed back to September to allow more time for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, organizers announced Tuesday.

The festival, which typically takes place in late June through early July, will now take place across three weekends: Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18, event organizers announced on social media.

"While the progress made through the vaccine rollout is encouraging, we believe it is in the public’s best interest to hold the festival in September to give government leaders and healthcare organizations enough time to distribute the vaccine," the festival's website reads.

"We are excited to get the live music industry back in action and to welcome fans back," Summerfest's tweet on the change says.

All tickets for 2020 and 2021 will be honored, organizers said, and refunds are available for those who already purchased tickets but cannot attend the new dates.

This year's headliners include Justin Bieber, Khalid, Luke Bryan, Dave Matthews Band, Blink-182, Chris Stapleton and Guns N' Roses, according to the event's website.