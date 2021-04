Union Park announced plans to host ARC, a new dance music festival in Chicago, this year's Labor Day Weekend.

On Sept 4. and 5., ARC Music Festival will host a variety of house music artists from Adam Beyer and Bob Moses to Camelphat and Cristoph, according to the website.

In Union Park, located in Chicago's West Town neighborhood, the music festival will be set on four stages over the course of two days.

Tickets for ARC go on sale Thursday at noon. For early access, click here.