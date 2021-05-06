Summerfest 2021 Lineup Announced: Luke Bryan, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers and More

Summerfest, the popular Milwaukee music festival, has released its lineup for the 2021 event, which will take place over three weekends in September this year and is bringing some big names to Wisconsin.

The Jonas Brothers, Dave Matthews Band, Luke Bryan, Chance the Rapper, Chris Stapleton, Miley Cyrus and Zac Brown Band are among the headliners announced Thursday.

Summerfest typically takes place in late June through early July every year but was pushed back to September this year to allow more time for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, organizers previously announced.

The festival will now take place across three weekends: Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18, with kick-off concerts on the Wednesdays before.

Headlining the first weekend at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater will be Luke Bryan with Dylan Scott on Sept. 2, then Chance the Rapper with 24KGoldn on Sept. 3. The headliners for Sept. 1 and Sept. 4 have yet to be announced.

The second weekend will kick off with the Jonas Brothers on Sept. 8, then Chris Stapleton and Sheryl Crow on Sept. 9 and Zac Brown Band with Gabby Barrett on Sept. 10. The Sept. 11 headliner has yet to be announced.

Dave Matthews Band will be the kick-off concert for the final weekend on Sept. 15, with the Sept. 16 and Sept. 18 headliners yet to be announced, and Miley Cyrus taking the stage on Sept. 17.

Other artists performing at the festival include: Run the Jewels, Brett Eldredge, G-Eazy, Wilco, Diplo, Charlie Wilson, Pixies, ZZ Top, Rise Against, Fitz and The Tantrums, 311, Dirty Heads, Jake Owen, Bleachers, DJ Diesel, Black Pumas, Big Wild, Flo Rida, Quinn XCII, Lindsey Stirling, Goo Goo Dolls, Chris Janson, T-Pain and more.

HERE. WE. GO. Your long-awaited 2021 festival lineup presented by @amfam. See you in September! Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/WuQZx2Kyqe pic.twitter.com/j9DenCyHm4 — Summerfest (@Summerfest) May 6, 2021

The full lineup can be found on the Summerfest website here. Tickets are on sale now here.

All tickets for 2020 and 2021 will be honored at this year's event, organizers said, and refunds are available for those who already purchased tickets but cannot attend the new dates.