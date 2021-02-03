Country Thunder Wisconsin to Go On in July With Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton Headlining

Country Thunder's popular Wisconsin music festival will go on this summer, bringing headliners like Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen, even as other state music festivals postpone or cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Country Thunder announced its 20-act lineup Tuesday, saying the event will go on as planned July 15-18, 2021 in Twin Lakes.

The festival did not offer any details on coronavirus precautions, but its announcement came on the same day Milwaukee's Summerfest revealed it has been pushed back to September to allow more time for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Tickets are on sale now for Country Thunder. Other headliners include Clay Walker, Hardy, Chris Lane, Russell Dickerson, Tanya Tucker, Chicks with Hits and more.