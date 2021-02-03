country thunder

Country Thunder Wisconsin to Go On in July With Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton Headlining

Country Thunder announced its 20-act lineup Tuesday, saying the event will go on as planned July 15-18, 2021 in Twin Lakes

Country Thunder's popular Wisconsin music festival will go on this summer, bringing headliners like Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen, even as other state music festivals postpone or cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Country Thunder announced its 20-act lineup Tuesday, saying the event will go on as planned July 15-18, 2021 in Twin Lakes.

Morgan Wallen 6 hours ago

Morgan Wallen ‘Embarrassed and Sorry' for Using Racial Slur in Video

coachella Jan 30

Coachella, Stagecoach Canceled for 2nd Straight Year Over COVID

The festival did not offer any details on coronavirus precautions, but its announcement came on the same day Milwaukee's Summerfest revealed it has been pushed back to September to allow more time for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Tickets are on sale now for Country Thunder. Other headliners include Clay Walker, Hardy, Chris Lane, Russell Dickerson, Tanya Tucker, Chicks with Hits and more.

This article tagged under:

country thunderBlake SheltonSummerfestMorgan Wallencountry thunder 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us