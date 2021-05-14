Riot Fest

Riot Fest Releases Concert Lineup For September Festival

By Becca Wood

Riot Fest announced the concert lineup Friday, expecting a return to Chicago this September after rescheduling the 2020 festival due to coronavirus concerns.

From Sept. 17 to 19, the alternative rock music festival will feature bands such as Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins and Pixies, among others, in Chicago's Douglass Park on the city's West Side.

More bands are expected to be announced next week, according to organizers. For the 2022 festival, Riot Fest already announced My Chemical Romance will headline the 3-day weekend.

On Sept. 16, one day prior to opening, Riot Fest announced the festival will host a "preview party," a special event for concert-goers who purchased tickets last year or buy tickets before July 16. The night will consist of mystery bands, first dibs on merchandise and carnival rides, according to the website.

Tickets are currently on sale for the festival here, starting at $159 for a weekend pass. If you keep your 2021 Riot Fest ticket, you can get a 2022 pass at a discounted rate, according to organizers.

As coronavirus guidelines continue to evolve with an increase in vaccinations across the city, officials said Riot Fest will be updating their health and safety expectations closer to September.

