Multiple arrests made after protests halt traffic near O'Hare Airport

Chicago police have confirmed multiple arrests following protests that snarled traffic near O’Hare International Airport on Monday.

According to officials, “multiple individuals” were taken into custody after the protest, which occurred in the outbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway between Bessie Coleman Drive and the airport.

Police were unable to give an exact number of arrests that stemmed from the protest, but did confirm that it concluded Monday morning.

According to alerts from the Chicago Department of Aviation, the protests “substantially delayed” travel around the airport, with travelers urged to find other forms of transit.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Some travelers were even forced to get out of rideshare vehicles and taxis, with dozens seen walking along highway embankments as they brought their luggage into the terminal.

Traffic disruptions landed for at least an hour, with most roadways reopening by 9:30 a.m., according to officials.

Details are still emerging on the protest, and we will provide them as they become available.