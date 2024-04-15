O'Hare Airport

VIDEO: O'Hare travelers walk from freeway to terminal as lanes blocked due to protest

Traffic disruptions began around 8:23 a.m., with protestors blocking outbound lanes on the Kennedy Expressway between Bessie Coleman Drive and O'Hare Airport for roughly an hour

Travelers heading to Chicago O'Hare Airport Monday morning were forced to walk from the freeway to the terminal with their luggage in tow as a protest blocked lanes and caused heavy traffic and backups on the Kennedy Expressway (I-190).

"Solid traffic" and backups were reported as far as I-90, an alert from Total Traffic said.

According to the Illinois State Police, ISP units were on scene assisting Chicago police with traffic control.

In a tweet, O'Hare Airport said vehicles driving to the airport were expected to be "substantially delayed" due to the protest.

"Vehicular travel into O'Hare may be substantially delayed this morning due to protest activity on I-190," the tweet read. "Departing passengers are encouraged to consider alternative modes of transportation to the airport, including the cta Blue Line. Additional updates will be provided."

As some lanes began to open, O'Hare officials urged passengers to "allow for extra time if traveling to the airport."

Video posted to social media showed empty lanes in front of a typically busy O'Hare terminal, with travelers having to walk with luggage.

Around 9:30 a.m., the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said that some lanes were reopening, and traffic was resuming.

"Allow extra time if traveling to O’Hare this morning," the OEMC said.

According to Total Traffic, backups and delays remained.

NBC Chicago did not immediately confirm the group behind the protest.

