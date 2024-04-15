Some lanes on the Kennedy Expressway near a terminal at O'Hare International Airport were blocked Monday morning due to a protest, an alert from Total Traffic said.

According to the alert, the traffic disruptions began around 8:23 a.m., with protestors blocking outbound lanes on the Kennedy Expressway between Bessie Coleman Drive and O'Hare Airport for roughly an hour.

"Solid traffic" and backups were reported as far as I-90, the alert went on to say.

According to the Illinois State Police, ISP units were assisting Chicago police with traffic control.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In a tweet, O'Hare Airport said vehicles driving to the airport were expected to be "substantially delayed" due to the protest.

"Vehicular travel into O'Hare may be substantially delayed this morning due to protest activity on I-190," the tweet read. "Departing passengers are encouraged to consider alternative modes of transportation to the airport, including the cta Blue Line. Additional updates will be provided."

Vehicular travel into O'Hare may be substantially delayed this morning due to protest activity on I-190. Departing passengers are encouraged to consider alternative modes of transportation to the airport, including the @cta Blue Line. Additional updates will be provided. pic.twitter.com/A8wqNH3zQ6 — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) April 15, 2024

Video posted to social media showed empty lanes in front of a typically busy O'Hare terminal, with travelers having to walk with luggage.

O’hare international airport shut down due to the protest 😩 a lot of people are walking to the airport pic.twitter.com/uN9t8WXtFd — alan ☆ (@alanxgalindo) April 15, 2024

Around 9:30 a.m., the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said that some lanes were reopening, and traffic was resuming.

"Allow extra time if traveling to O’Hare this morning," the OEMC said.

According to Total Traffic, backups and delays remained.

NBC Chicago did not immediately confirm the group behind the protest.

This is a developing story that will be updated.