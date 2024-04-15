O'Hare International Airport is warning travelers to expect "substantial" traffic delays due to a protest blocking lanes on Kennedy Expressway (I-190).

"Vehicular travel into O'Hare may be substantially delayed this morning due to protest activity on I-190," a post form the Airport on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter said. "Departing passengers are encouraged to consider alternative modes of transportation.

As some lanes began to open, O'Hare officials urged passengers to "allow for extra time if traveling to the airport."

#TravelAlert UPDATE: Inbound traffic into O’Hare on I-190 is resuming following earlier protest activity. Allow extra time if traveling to the airport this morning. pic.twitter.com/d5269fHCuB — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) April 15, 2024

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Around 8:23 a.m., Monday, some lanes of the Kennedy Expressway near a terminal at O'Hare International Airport were blocked due to a protest, an alert from Total Traffic said.

According to the alert, protestors were blocking outbound lanes on the Kennedy Expressway between Bessie Coleman Drive and O'Hare Airport.

"Solid traffic" and backups were reported as far as I-90, the alert went on to say. According to the Illinois State Police, ISP units were assisting Chicago police with traffic control.

Video posted to social media showed empty lanes in front of a typically busy O'Hare terminal, with travelers having to walk with luggage.

O’hare international airport shut down due to the protest 😩 a lot of people are walking to the airport pic.twitter.com/uN9t8WXtFd — alan ☆ (@alanxgalindo) April 15, 2024

Around 9:30 a.m., the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said that some lanes were reopening, and traffic was resuming.

"Allow extra time if traveling to O’Hare this morning," the OEMC said.

According to Total Traffic, backups and delays remained.

NBC Chicago did not immediately confirm the group behind the protest.

This is a developing story that will be updated.