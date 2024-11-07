Metra will roll out its annual holiday train program later this month, with tickets going on sale next week.

According to officials, holiday trains will be offered on the Electric Line, the BNSF, Rock Island, Milwaukee District-North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific North lines during the holiday season.

The first holiday train of the season is set for Saturday, Nov. 30 on the Electric Line, which runs from University Park to Millennium Station in Chicago.

According to officials, the trains will be decked out in festive decorations for the holiday. Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with other holiday characters, make appearances as part of the holiday traditions.

Metra Electric trains will end their runs at Millennium Station, which will also be decorated for the holidays. Holiday music, face painting and other activities will also be available.

Union Station and Ogilvie will also be decorated for the holidays.

According to officials, holiday trains will also be available during regular service windows throughout December.

Here is the full schedule of holiday trains:

Nov. 30 – Metra Electric

Dec. 7 – BNSF Line

Dec. 14 – Rock Island, Milwaukee District North, Union Pacific Northwest

Dec. 21 – Metra Electric (morning and evening trains), Union Pacific North

According to the agency, riders will be able to stay downtown after the train arrives, or can use their ticket to return to their starting point at any point during the day.

Tickets will go on sale Monday at noon, and the agency expects them to sell out. Tickets cost $5 and must be purchased in advance on Metra’s website.