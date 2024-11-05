McDonald's

McDonald's just revealed its latest Happy Meal toys. See the ‘iconic' collectibles here

For a limited time, McDonald's Happy Meals will be accompanied by a lineup of different iconic Mario Kart characters in the form of collectible toys

Goodbye McDonald's Halloween Boo Buckets, hello new Happy Meal toys.

The Chicago-based burger chain has revealed what will now come in McDonald's Happy Meals -- and fans of a certain classic video game may want to race on over to McDonald's to grab one.

According to the chain, McDonald's Happy Meals for a limited time will be accompanied by a lineup of different "iconic" Mario Kart characters in the form of collectible toys.

The slate of characters includes Princess Peach, Yoshi, Luigi, and Mario and six others, McDonald's said, along with six others. According to the burger chain, the characters come in karts and can be interchanged. They also come with customizable stickers, McDonald's said.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Happy Meals are currently available at participating McDonald's for a limited time, officials said.

The new Happy Meals come on the heels of a recent E. coli outbreak at the chain, which sickened more than 50 people across more than 10 states. According to officials, the outbreak, which was tied to slivered onions served on Quarter Pounder hamburgers.

