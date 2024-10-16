With Halloween just around the corner, a seasonal offering from Chicago-based McDonald's has returned, providing a spooky addition to your next Happy Meal.

The "Boo Buckets" made their official return Tuesday at participating restaurants across the country, with this year's buckets donning a refreshed "Monster" design.

The Happy Meal-accompanying pails will be offered in four colors this year: white, orange, green and blue, with the 2024 buckets marking the first time the items have been offered in blue.

In addition to the bucket itself, Happy Meal customers will also have the ability to customize their pails with a sheet of themed stickers.

Though the chain didn't specify how long the Boo Buckets will be offered, customers have been warned that the seasonal treat will not be available for a long time.

The spooky Happy Meal offering follows September's "Crocs Happy Meal," which included eight exclusive Crocs clips in a Happy Meal shoebox.