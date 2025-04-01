Chicago suburb hires private security to help patrol amid police shortage

A Chicago suburb has signed a contract with a private security firm to help provide patrols amid an ongoing police shortage.

The police department and the village entered into a one-year contract with P-4 Security Solutions to provide the additional support on a daily basis, adding what they call an extra set of eyes and ears in the community to help deter crime.

“They are not going to be responding to burglary alarms. They are going to be more on the observation side of things, where they’re going to be able to call in suspicious things for us to investigate,” Chief Brian O’Connell said.

The contract will run through Dec. 2026, and will cost the village approximately $400,000, according to officials. The officers will patrol between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. seven days a week.

O’Connell made the initial pitch to the village council in mid-March, saying the decision to hire private security came as the department deals with multiple staffing vacancies on its force.

“Over the last few years when it comes to recruitment and retention, with the increase in crimes we’ve also seen the struggle with recruitment and this is a problem and challenge that we’re seeing across the country,” he said.

The company will provide two armed off-duty officers, who will be wearing private security uniforms and driving private security vehicles. Those officers will have the power to detain suspects, and in life-threatening situations, will be authorized to draw their weapons.

“Our officers are there to observe, report and deter, and to look out for suspicious activity and relay that to police in a timely fashion,” P-4 Security Solutions President Steve Vitale said.

The Downers Grove-based company is already providing security for Northwestern, DePaul, and at least five neighborhood groups.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

“This is a stopgap to make sure that we could help supplement this department, but this is not meant to replace police,” Vitale said.

Some residents and business owners in Winnetka say they welcome the alternative solution as an idea worth trying and carefully evaluating.

“It’s always pretty safe here, which is amazing, and I think the law department does a good job with that,” Kammi Avery said.

“I guess it’s a good idea,” resident Eileen Farmer added. “I haven’t had time to think through all the implications about the cost and everything.”