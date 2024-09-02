Food & Drink

Fast food of the future? Chick-fil-A opens ‘elevated drive-thru' restaurant they say will increase service speed

The company claims the new concept will service two to three times the vehicles of a typical drive-thru.

By Brendan Brightman

Chick-fil-A elevated drive-thru
Courtesy Chick-fil-A

Things appear to trending upward at Chick-fil-A.

The fast food giant opened a new restaurant in McDonough, Georgia, designed to carry out their new "elevated drive-thru concept" that serves four drive-thru lanes with a kitchen elevated on the second floor. Food will be brought down on conveyer belts to employees who then give customers their food.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The new restaurant design does not have a dine-in option and has a kitchen double the size of a standard Chick-fil-A location.

Chick-fil-A's "elevated drive-thru" location.
Courtesy Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A's "elevated drive-thru" location.

Executives for the company say the new concept can serve two to three times the number of vehicles as a regular Chick-fil-A drive-thru, which has only two lanes.

Drive-thru lanes will have two options for ordering: mobile orders only or traditional ordering.

The company also claims their conveyer belts will allow employees to serve meal orders every six seconds.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us