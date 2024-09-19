Massive Jack O'Lantern festival coming to the northern suburbs for Halloween

Halloween will soon take over a northern suburb when an event dubbed as one of the "nation's largest displays of Jack Lanterns" moves in next week.

Beginning Sept. 27, nearly 5,000 hard carved pumpkins will be on display as part of "Jack O'Lantern World," a month-long immersive Halloween experience in Lake Zurich. In the weeks leading up to the event, more than 25 artisans have worked to hand-carve pumpkins, a release said.

The family-friend event is made up of a half-mile walk through thousands of hand-card pumpkins, across 30 "immersive worlds," a release said. It includes glowing mini golf, a pirate ship light show, and the "U.S. National Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off," with pumpkins of 1,000 pounds or more.

According to organizers, it's one of the largest "non-spooky" Halloween events in the nation.

Online ticket reservations are required, with prices starting at $14.99, according to the website. The event runs through Oct. 27 and takes place at 200 S. Rand Road in Lake Zurich.