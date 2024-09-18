Starbucks unveils new fall-themed beverage at stores this week

Starbucks customers undoubtedly are heading into the coffee giant’s stores to grab all manner of pumpkin-spiced items, but the company is also unveiling a new drink that mimics a popular dessert dish.

According to a press release, the company’s new Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte will debut in stores beginning on Thursday.

The company also announced that they would offer Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam, which can be added to any beverage on their menu.

According to the press release, the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte is inspired by flavors present in pecan pie, and is made with the company’s Blonde Espresso. Oatmilk and flavors of pecans, butter and holiday baking spices are also present in the beverage, along with a pecan crunch topping.

Customers can either order the drink hot or iced depending on their preference.

Dairy and non-dairy Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam will also be available on Thursday, and can be added to any beverage.

Of course, customers can still get their Pumpkin Spice Lattes, as well as Pumpkin Cream Cold Brews, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chais, the Iced Apple Crisp Cream Chai and the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, among other offerings for the rest of the fall season.