Pumpkins patches, apple picking and more: Things to do in and around Chicago this fall

As cooler temperatures start setting in and the leaves begin changing colors, people are turning their attention to fall.

And with the change in seasons comes all of your quintessential fall activities - like visiting pumpkin patches, going to corn mazes and getting spooked at a haunted house.

Pumpkin Patches

Goebbert's Farm and Garden Center - South Barrington

From Sept. 7 through Oct. 31, the farm is hosting its annual Fall Festival, which includes an animal farm, a pumpkin house, pig races and more.

Located at 40 W. Higgins Rd., the patch will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Tickets information is available here.

Bengston's Pumpkin Fest - Homer Glen

The pumpkin farm opens Sept. 6, welcoming guests throughout October. In additional to picking pumpkins, the farm has a variety of rides, tractor rides, a haunted barn and a petting zoo.

Located at 13341 W. 51st St., the patch will be open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekends.

Tickets information is available here.

Sonny Acres Farm - West Chicago

Sonny Acres will kick off its Fall Fest celebration Sept. 14, which will wrap up Oct. 30. Visitors can partake in an array of fall activities, including picking pumpkins, riding a haunted hayride and savoring sweet treats.

Located at 29W310 North Ave. in West Chicago, the farm will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Tickets information is available here.

Abbey Farms

From Sept. 21 to Oct. 27, Abbey Farms will host its Pumpkin Days, featuring more than 40 activities including a corn maze, a cow train and ziplines.

Located at 2855 Hart Rd. in Aurora, the farm will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in September. In October, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Tickets information is available here.

Apple Picking

Goebbert's Farm and Apple Orchard - South Barrington

Located at 40 W. Higgins Rd. in South Barrington, the orchard will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Kuipers Family Farm - Maple Park

Located at 1N318 Watson Rd., the orchard will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays and Mondays through Sept. 30. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays and Mondays from Oct. 1 through Nov. 3.

Prairie Sky Orchard - Union

Located at 4914 N. Union Rd. in Union, the orchard will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays starting Sept. 7.

County Line Orchard - Hobart, Indiana

Located at 200 S. County Line Rd. in Hobart, Indiana, the orchard will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Catch a Scare at a Haunted House

13th Floor - Schiller Park

Located at 5050 River Rd. in Schiller Park, the house will be open differing hours from September through early November.

Ticket information is available here.

Basement of the Dead - Aurora

Located at 42 W. New York St. in Aurora, the house will be open differing hours from September through early November.

Ticket information is available here.

Sonny Acres Farm - West Chicago

Located at 29W310 North Ave. in West Chicago, the farm's haunted barn will be open from 7 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday as well as 7 to 9 p.m. on Sundays from Sept. 27-Oct. 27.

Ticket information is available here.