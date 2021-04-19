Man Charged in Connection With Adam Toledo Case Posts Bond: Sheriff's Office

A 21-year-old man who was with Adam Toledo before the 13-year-old was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer late last month has posted bond.

Ruben Roman was placed on electronic monitoring Saturday after posting a $15,000 bond in the case involving Adam, as well as a $25,000 bond for a 2019 gun case, according to the Cook County Sheriff's office.

Roman had been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and child endangerment in connection with the night Adam was shot and killed. Roman was represented by a public defender at a Cook County bond court hearing just one week before his release, where a judge set his bail at $150,000.

A Cook County prosecutor who appeared in court for the case last weekend has been placed on paid administrative leave after he "failed to fully present the facts" during the bond hearing, the Cook County State's Attorney's office said over the weekend.

"In court last week, an attorney in our office failed to fully present the facts surrounding the death of a 13-year-old boy," a spokesperson for the office said in a statement. "We have put that individual on administrative leave and are conducting an internal investigation into the matter."

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability – Chicago's police oversight agency investigating the shooting – released the videos on Thursday, two days after Adam's family was shown the footage and 17 days after the shooting itself.

Body-camera footage of the shooting was made public, along with multiple third-party surveillance videos and other materials related to the investigation, including ShotSpotter recordings, audio of 911 calls and incident reports.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers. PLEASE NOTE: NBC 5 is not showing the moment Adam Toledo is shot. The audio of the scene will continue to play as the video pauses.

The footage shows an officer chasing Adam in an alley while shouting at him to stop. The teen appears to pause near a fence bordering a parking lot at the end of the alley and turn toward the officer with his hands up.

The officer can be heard yelling, "Hey show me your f***ing hands, drop it, drop it," firing one shot as Adam turns and puts his hands up. As Adam turns and raises his hands, he's illuminated by a flashing light and the body camera footage appears to show that both of the boy's hands are empty.

Adam falls to the ground and the officer immediately moves toward him and calls for medical assistance, saying "shots fired by the police" as he requests an ambulance. The officer asks Adam if he is alright and where he was shot.

About two-and-a-half minutes after the shooting, the body camera footage shows another officer shine a flashlight on a gun on the ground behind the fence near where Adam was shot. But it was not immediately clear, given the speed and nature of the videos, if Adam was holding the weapon leading up to the shooting.

The video's release sparked numerous protests over the weekend from groups calling for justice for the teen.

Adam's family thanked those who marched over the weekend for remaining peaceful.

“We want to thank the Chicago community for coming together in peaceful demonstrations to show their respect for the family and love of Adam Toledo," the family said in a statement via their attorneys Monday. "The Toledo family is overwhelmed by your sincere prayers and heartfelt support as people in the community come together gracefully and respectfully to honor the life of their son. As we continue to seek justice for Adam and his family, we ask everyone to continue to respect the Toledo family’s privacy and that the protests and vigils remain calm, peaceful, and free of violence.”

The shooting remains under investigation, Chicago police said.