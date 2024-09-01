Biden issues statement on death of American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report regarding Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

Following the death of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American-Israeli citizen who was kidnapped during the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack in Israel, President Joe Biden issued a statement, saying in part he was "devastated and outraged."

The family of 23-year-old Goldberg Polin announced his death in a statement late Saturday, writing, “With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh. The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time.”

Goldberg's parents were among the relatives of hostages who previously met with members of the Biden administration in a bid to secure their loved one's release.

Read Biden's complete statement below:

"Earlier today, in a tunnel under the city of Rafah, Israeli forces recovered six bodies of hostages held by Hamas. We have now confirmed that one of the hostages killed by these vicious Hamas terrorists was an American citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

I am devastated and outraged. Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on October 7. He lost his arm helping friends and strangers during Hamas’ savage massacre. He had just turned 23. He planned to travel the world. I have gotten to know his parents, Jon and Rachel. They have been courageous, wise, and steadfast, even as they have endured the unimaginable. They have been relentless and irrepressible champions of their son and of all the hostages held in unconscionable conditions. I admire them and grieve with them more deeply than words can express. I know all Americans tonight will have them in their prayers, just as Jill and I will. I have worked tirelessly to bring their beloved Hersh safely to them and am heartbroken by the news of his death. It is as tragic as it is reprehensible. Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages."