Timeline: The Fatal Shooting of Adam Toledo by a Chicago Police Officer

On Thursday, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability released body camera footage, along with video and other materials, from the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by a Chicago Police Officer on March 29.

The videos, pulled from body cameras of responding officers and several surveillance sites around the scene, show a foot chase that preceded Toledo’s shooting, with an officer firing a single shot that struck the teen in the chest.

First aid was rendered after the shooting, but Toledo died at the scene.

Here is a timeline of events, based on audio recordings, video footage and other materials.

2:35 a.m.: Multiple ShotSpotter sensors picked up audio of approximately nine gunshots being fired. A short time later, a call went out over radio with the Office of Emergency Management and Communications of shots fired at 2356 South Sawyer, reporting that at least eight rounds had been fired.

2:36 a.m.: The first of two 911 calls provided by COPA was placed. The caller says they heard “six or seven” shots in the 2300 block of South Sawyer.

“I’m hearing a lot of commotion right now,” the caller, who asked to remain anonymous, reported to dispatchers.

2:37 a.m.: The second of the two 911 calls was placed. The female caller says they heard multiple gunshots.

“I just heard gunshots coming from Cermak and Kedzie,” she says. When the dispatcher asks how many shots were fired, she responds “a lot. More than five.”

2:38 a.m.: An officer’s body camera shows them arriving at the scene and exiting the driver’s side door of their squad vehicle. After colliding with a civilian, the officer begins to chase an individual, identified as Adam Toledo, down an alley.

2:38:35 a.m.: The officer’s body camera audio kicks on, as he yells at Toledo to stop and identifies himself as a police officer.

2:38:39 a.m.: Toledo stops at a gap in the fence. The officer yells at him to “show me your f---ing hands.”

Toledo then turns toward the officer and begins to raise his hands, with the officer yelling at him to “drop it.”

A single gunshot is fired, and Toledo falls to the ground.

The officer reports to dispatch that shots have been fired, and requests an ambulance and a medical kit.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers. PLEASE NOTE: NBC 5 is not showing the moment Adam Toledo is shot. The audio of the scene will continue to play as the video pauses.

2:39 a.m.: Toledo is seen briefly trying to get up, and then falling back to the ground. The officer is heard on video asking Toledo where he was shot, while still requesting a medical kit to seal the wound to enable CPR.

2:40 a.m.: The officer reports that Toledo does not have a pulse, and seals the wound to begin chest compressions.

2:42 a.m.: While other officers arrive on scene and administer first aid to Toledo, the officer and another witnessing officer walk behind a fence a short distance from the gap where Toledo was shot. The officers shine their flashlights on a spot near the fence, where a black gun is seen.

2:44 a.m.: The witnessing officer asks the officer who fired the shot if he wants to sit down, while an ambulance arrives at the scene.

2:46 a.m.: The order is given to shut off body cameras.