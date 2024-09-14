Man charged in 2022 triple-murder, home invasion in Morgan Park

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with the killing of a mother and two of her children inside a Morgan Park home in April 2022, according to police.

Zavier Griffin, 21, faces three counts of first-degree murder along with several other charges, including one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon and three counts of home invasion.

According to police, Griffin was taken into custody Friday morning in Pinckneyville, Illinois, located over 300 miles southwest of Chicago.

Griffin is charged with entering a home in the 11300 block of South Green Street between the dates of April 4 and April 5, 2022, where he shot and killed an 81-year-old woman, 64-year-old woman and 61-year-old man before fleeing the scene.

According to police, the matriarch of the family, identified as Arteria Riley, was found shot to death on the first floor of the house. Her son and daughter, Ruben and Thomas Riley, were found shot to death in bedrooms on the second floor of the home.

Griffin is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday. There was no further information available.