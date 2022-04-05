Mystery Surrounds Tuesday Triple-Homicide in Morgan Park

Family, friends and neighbors are in shock after three members of a closely-knit family were found shot to death inside of their Morgan Park home on Tuesday.

All along Green Street, residents poured out their sadness and grief, stunned that an 81-year-old woman and two of her children were found shot to death inside a home.

“It hurts. It hurts, because I knew this family for so long,” one neighbor said.

According to police, the matriarch of the family, identified as Arteria Riley, was found shot to death on the first floor of the house. Her son and daughter, Ruben and Thomas Riley, were found shot to death in bedrooms on the second floor of the home.

“This is a shock. An absolute shock,” another neighbor said.

According to community activist Andrew Holmes, who spoke to family members on Tuesday, it remains unclear when the shooting took place.

“What the family is trying to determine now is how long ago, and what time, did this happen, because it’s a close-knit family. They’re very close,” he said.

Police have released very few details about the shooting, and have not determined a motive. Detectives were seen canvassing the entire block Tuesday, searching for doorbell cameras in their effort to find whomever is responsible for the heinous crime.