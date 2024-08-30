Major closures coming to Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive over Labor Day weekend

More than a dozen events are scheduled to take place in and around Chicago over Labor Day weekend, and one comes with big closures along a highly trafficked road.

Bike the Drive, an annual event that closes down DuSable Lake Shore Drive to cars and opens it up to bicycles, takes place Sunday, Sept. 1. Thousands of riders are expected to attend, officials said.

The ride begins at 6:30 a.m., with officials recommending riders stat no later than 8 a.m. Riders can enter the route at anytime through 10:30 a.m. at the following points, though rolling closures will be implemented as the ride continues.

The entire route is 30 miles, but cyclists can make the ride as long or short as they wish, officials said. Riders can also change directions at anyone of the event's rest stops or check points.

The popular race also means road closures for cars.

"Bike the Drive this Sunday closes DuSable Lake Shore Drive to vehicles from Hyde Park to Edgewater for the 30-mile loop from 5700 S DuSable Lake Shore Dr to Hollywood Ave," the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said. The OEMC went on to say that DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be cleared of traffic at 6 a.m. Sunday.

According to event organizers, all four lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed to car traffic in both directions, giving riders "plenty of space for participants to spread out during the ride."

Rolling closures are expected, with traffic expected to be "fully restored" by noon, officials said.

Road closures will also be in place for Arc Music Festival, which takes place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Union Park, OEMC said. According to officials, the following road closures will be in effect:

Randolph St – Ogden Ave to Lake St

Washington Blvd – Ashland Ave to Randolph St

Warren Blvd– Ogden Ave to Ashland Ave

Ashland Ave – Ogden Ave to Warren Blvd (curb lane closures only)

Other big weekend events may result in local street closures or traffic, including the Taste of Polonia at the Copernicus Center, a Chicago Fire FV vs. Inter Miami CF soccer match at Soldier Field Saturday and Pearl Jam at Wrigley Field Saturday.

"The Office of Emergency Management and Communications reminds residents and visitors remain aware of street closures, additional crowds, increased traffic and to plan accordingly," a press release said. "Traffic Control Aides (TCAs) will be on hand at select events citywide to direct flow and impacts from increased traffic."