Things to do in Chicago area this Labor Day weekend: Aug. 30- Sept. 2

Music festivals, comedy and fun for the whole family this holiday weekend .

By LeeAnn Trotter

The Big Bounce America

Looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend? The Chicago area offers up music festivals, comedy and fun for the whole family.

Chicago Jazz Festival

What: Produced by Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and programmed by the Jazz Institute of Chicago, the Chicago Jazz Festival is a Labor Day tradition.
Where: Millennium Park, Chicago Cultural Center
When: Thursday, Aug. 29 - Sunday, Sept. 1

North Coast Music Festival

What: North Coast Music Festival features over 100 artists on seven stages, with a mission to not only accept people's differences, but celebrate them.
Where: Seat Geek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview, IL
When: Friday, Aug. 30 - Sunday, Aug. 1

Arc Music Festival

What: It's the third year for Arc Music Festival, which combines house music and techno, and it's considered one of the top festivals of its kind. 
Where: Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., Chicago
When: Friday, Aug. 30 - Sunday, Aug. 1

Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling

What: Plenty of music, food and family activities at Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling in Riverwalk Park, billed as a fun way to say farewell to summer.
Where: 106 Jackson Ave., Naperville, IL
When: Friday, Aug. 30 - Monday, Sept. 2

Taste of Polonia

What: Taste of Polonia, the largest Polish festival in the country offers authentic Polish cuisine, entertainment, a casino and tons of activities for kids.
Where: Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago
When: Friday, Aug. 30 - Monday, Sept. 2

The Big Bounce America 2024 Tour

What: The Big Bounce America Tour is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world, featuring seven massive Inflatable attractions.
Where: Skokie Sports Park, 3459 Oakton St., Skokie, IL
When: Saturday, Aug. 31 - Sunday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 6 - Sunday, Sept. 8

Bike the Drive

What: The 22nd annual Bike the Drive is a fundraiser for the Active Transportation Alliance and closes down the entire DuSable Lake Shore Drive for several hours.
Where: Butler Field in Grant Park, 235 S. Columbus Dr., Chicago
When: 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1

Anime Magic!

What: Anime Magic is a convention by fans, for fans, with a focus on fun.
Where: Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont, IL
When: Friday, Aug. 30 - Sunday, Sept. 1

Comedian Arnez J

WHAT: Arnez J is on a mission to make America laugh again.
WHERE: Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Mall, Store K120B, Schaumburg, IL
WHEN: Friday, Aug. 30 - Sunday, Sept. 1

Comedian Jeff Dunham

WHAT: Ventriloquist, stand-up comedian and actor Jeff Dunham and his favorite travel buddy bring their Still Not Canceled Tour to northwest Indiana.
WHERE: The Venue Horseshoe Hammond, 777 Casino Center Dr., Hammond, Indiana
WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 31

Keisha Cole

WHAT: R & B singer Keisha Cole began her career as a backup singer for MC Hammer before signing with A&M Records.
WHERE: The Venue Horseshoe Hammond, 777 Casino Center Dr, Hammond, IN
WHEN: Friday, Aug. 30

Pearl Jam

What: Legendary rock band Pearl Jam brings their Dark Matter World Tour 2024 to Chicago.
Where: Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago 
When: Thursday, Aug. 29 and Saturday, Aug. 31

Pit Bull

What: Pit Bull brings his Party After Dark Tour to the Chicago area.
Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park, IL
When: Friday, Aug. 30

