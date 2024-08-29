Looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend? The Chicago area offers up music festivals, comedy and fun for the whole family.
Chicago Jazz Festival
What: Produced by Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and programmed by the Jazz Institute of Chicago, the Chicago Jazz Festival is a Labor Day tradition.
Where: Millennium Park, Chicago Cultural Center
When: Thursday, Aug. 29 - Sunday, Sept. 1
North Coast Music Festival
What: North Coast Music Festival features over 100 artists on seven stages, with a mission to not only accept people's differences, but celebrate them.
Where: Seat Geek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview, IL
When: Friday, Aug. 30 - Sunday, Aug. 1
Arc Music Festival
What: It's the third year for Arc Music Festival, which combines house music and techno, and it's considered one of the top festivals of its kind.
Where: Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., Chicago
When: Friday, Aug. 30 - Sunday, Aug. 1
Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling
What: Plenty of music, food and family activities at Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling in Riverwalk Park, billed as a fun way to say farewell to summer.
Where: 106 Jackson Ave., Naperville, IL
When: Friday, Aug. 30 - Monday, Sept. 2
Taste of Polonia
What: Taste of Polonia, the largest Polish festival in the country offers authentic Polish cuisine, entertainment, a casino and tons of activities for kids.
Where: Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago
When: Friday, Aug. 30 - Monday, Sept. 2
The Big Bounce America 2024 Tour
What: The Big Bounce America Tour is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world, featuring seven massive Inflatable attractions.
Where: Skokie Sports Park, 3459 Oakton St., Skokie, IL
When: Saturday, Aug. 31 - Sunday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 6 - Sunday, Sept. 8
Bike the Drive
What: The 22nd annual Bike the Drive is a fundraiser for the Active Transportation Alliance and closes down the entire DuSable Lake Shore Drive for several hours.
Where: Butler Field in Grant Park, 235 S. Columbus Dr., Chicago
When: 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1
Anime Magic!
What: Anime Magic is a convention by fans, for fans, with a focus on fun.
Where: Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont, IL
When: Friday, Aug. 30 - Sunday, Sept. 1
Comedian Arnez J
WHAT: Arnez J is on a mission to make America laugh again.
WHERE: Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Mall, Store K120B, Schaumburg, IL
WHEN: Friday, Aug. 30 - Sunday, Sept. 1
Comedian Jeff Dunham
WHAT: Ventriloquist, stand-up comedian and actor Jeff Dunham and his favorite travel buddy bring their Still Not Canceled Tour to northwest Indiana.
WHERE: The Venue Horseshoe Hammond, 777 Casino Center Dr., Hammond, Indiana
WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 31
Keisha Cole
WHAT: R & B singer Keisha Cole began her career as a backup singer for MC Hammer before signing with A&M Records.
WHERE: The Venue Horseshoe Hammond, 777 Casino Center Dr, Hammond, IN
WHEN: Friday, Aug. 30
Pearl Jam
What: Legendary rock band Pearl Jam brings their Dark Matter World Tour 2024 to Chicago.
Where: Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago
When: Thursday, Aug. 29 and Saturday, Aug. 31
Pit Bull
What: Pit Bull brings his Party After Dark Tour to the Chicago area.
Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park, IL
When: Friday, Aug. 30