Looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend? The Chicago area offers up music festivals, comedy and fun for the whole family.

Chicago Jazz Festival

What: Produced by Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and programmed by the Jazz Institute of Chicago, the Chicago Jazz Festival is a Labor Day tradition.

Where: Millennium Park, Chicago Cultural Center

When: Thursday, Aug. 29 - Sunday, Sept. 1

North Coast Music Festival

What: North Coast Music Festival features over 100 artists on seven stages, with a mission to not only accept people's differences, but celebrate them.

Where: Seat Geek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview, IL

When: Friday, Aug. 30 - Sunday, Aug. 1

Arc Music Festival

What: It's the third year for Arc Music Festival, which combines house music and techno, and it's considered one of the top festivals of its kind.

Where: Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., Chicago

When: Friday, Aug. 30 - Sunday, Aug. 1

Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling

What: Plenty of music, food and family activities at Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling in Riverwalk Park, billed as a fun way to say farewell to summer.

Where: 106 Jackson Ave., Naperville, IL

When: Friday, Aug. 30 - Monday, Sept. 2

Taste of Polonia

What: Taste of Polonia, the largest Polish festival in the country offers authentic Polish cuisine, entertainment, a casino and tons of activities for kids.

Where: Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago

When: Friday, Aug. 30 - Monday, Sept. 2

The Big Bounce America 2024 Tour

What: The Big Bounce America Tour is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world, featuring seven massive Inflatable attractions.

Where: Skokie Sports Park, 3459 Oakton St., Skokie, IL

When: Saturday, Aug. 31 - Sunday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 6 - Sunday, Sept. 8

Bike the Drive

What: The 22nd annual Bike the Drive is a fundraiser for the Active Transportation Alliance and closes down the entire DuSable Lake Shore Drive for several hours.

Where: Butler Field in Grant Park, 235 S. Columbus Dr., Chicago

When: 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1



Anime Magic!

What: Anime Magic is a convention by fans, for fans, with a focus on fun.

Where: Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont, IL

When: Friday, Aug. 30 - Sunday, Sept. 1

Comedian Arnez J

WHAT: Arnez J is on a mission to make America laugh again.

WHERE: Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Mall, Store K120B, Schaumburg, IL

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 30 - Sunday, Sept. 1

Comedian Jeff Dunham

WHAT: Ventriloquist, stand-up comedian and actor Jeff Dunham and his favorite travel buddy bring their Still Not Canceled Tour to northwest Indiana.

WHERE: The Venue Horseshoe Hammond, 777 Casino Center Dr., Hammond, Indiana

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 31

Keisha Cole

WHAT: R & B singer Keisha Cole began her career as a backup singer for MC Hammer before signing with A&M Records.

WHERE: The Venue Horseshoe Hammond, 777 Casino Center Dr, Hammond, IN

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 30

Pearl Jam

What: Legendary rock band Pearl Jam brings their Dark Matter World Tour 2024 to Chicago.

Where: Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago

When: Thursday, Aug. 29 and Saturday, Aug. 31

Pit Bull

What: Pit Bull brings his Party After Dark Tour to the Chicago area.

Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park, IL

When: Friday, Aug. 30