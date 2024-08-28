Portillo's adds 2 new fall-themed menu items — and 1 is 20 years in the making

An iconic Chicago-area restaurant just launched a new, fall-themed menu item, 20 years in the making.

Tuesday, Portillo's launched a new Salted Caramel Spice Cake and Salted Caramel Spice Cake Shake for the fall season, an announcement said.

It's the first time in 20 years Portillo's has added a new cake flavor to its menu, the announcement said.

After 20 years, we knew our new cake had to be something special," Portillo's said, "and the Salted Caramel Spice Cake delivers—a true celebration of fall that invites you to slow down, savor every bite, and embrace the cozy."

The dessert features notes of caramel paired with "warm autumn spices" inside a moist cake baked fresh every morning, the restaurant said. The seasonal treat, also sold as a Salted Carmel Spice Cake Shake, can transform into a milkshake that tastes like "drinking autumn through a straw," the release said.

The desserts are available for a limited time, with a whole cake available only in-store, Portillo's said.