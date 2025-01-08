Illinois residents may be surprised to find out United States Postal Service offices are closed one day this week, but it's not because of a federal holiday.

Instead, it's because of a National Day of Mourning taking place to honor former President Jimmy Carter, who's state funeral is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 9.

Carter, the 39th U.S. president, died on Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia. He was 100 years old.

While there are several components that go into funerals for former presidents, a National Day of Mourning is declared by the sitting president to honor the life and legacy of his predecessor. President Joe Biden made the declaration to honor Carter with the day on Dec. 29.

The tradition, which began with a one-day government shutdown following Abraham Lincoln's assassination in 1865, is one of many ways the United States honors its late presidents. President Joe Biden's statement also declared all American flags displayed at public and military sites globally be flown at half-staff for 30 days following Carter's death.

“I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter, Jr., I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance,” Biden said.

The declaration Thursday as a National Day of Mourning also means some closures are set to take place, including the New York Stock Exchange.

Here's what to know.

What happens on a National Day of Mourning?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

A National Day of Mourning isn't recognized as an official federal holiday. Still, some organizations will be affected by the day of observance.

In an executive order issued Dec. 30, Biden declared that all federal agencies would be closed Jan. 9 in honor of Carter.

All federal employees should be given the day off except for those most important to the country's "national security, defense, or other public need," according to the announcement.

The ruling also applies to all U.S. courts, including the Supreme Court.

Under United States law, flags have been lowered to half-staff for 30 days to honor Carter.

The former president was known for spending his post-White House years as a champion of human rights and public health.

Will banks be closed?

Businesses are not required to close, nor are banks or other facilities.

Will schools be open?

Similar to most banks around the country, most public schools will remain open Thursday because it is not an official federal holiday.

However, in accordance with National Day of Mourning protocol, all organizations affiliated with the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity, including all military schools, will be closed.

Mail delivery

In a memo, the United States Post Office said it will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Thursday as part of the day's observance.

"The Postal Service will continue to accept and process volume dropped by commercial mailers at mail processing facilities," the memo said. "There will be limited package delivery service on January 9 to ensure the organization does not experience any impacts to its package delivery operations that may negatively affect customers or business partners."

Regular operations are set to resume Friday, Jan. 10, the memo added.

Later in the month, on Monday, Jan. 20 -- the day of the Presidential Inauguration -- the postal service will close in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Stock Market closed

U.S. stock markets will also close on Jan. 9 in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, continuing a long-held Wall Street tradition in mourning the nation’s leaders.

Last week, both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq announced that they plan to close their equity and options markets Thursday to honor the 39th U.S. president and global humanitarian.

Tal Cohen, Nasdaq president, said in a statement the exchange would be closing its markets Jan. 9 “to celebrate (Carter’s) life and honor his legacy.” He added that Carter “was an exemplary leader, one who tirelessly continued his efforts to improve the human condition even after his tenure in public office was complete.”

According to a statement, the NYSE Group markets that will close in observance of the National Day of Mourning for President Carter are the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American Equities, NYSE American Options, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Arca Options, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National.

“Jimmy Carter, with humble roots as a farmer and family man, devoted his life to public service and defending our freedom,” Lynn Martin, President of NYSE Group said in a statement. “During his noteworthy post-presidential life, President Carter left an enduring legacy of humanitarianism. The NYSE will respectfully honor President Carter’s lifetime of service to our nation by closing our markets on the National Day of Mourning.”