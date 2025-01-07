When is Jimmy Carter's funeral, how it will affect mail service and more

Former President Jimmy Carter's life and legacy will be honored with a National Day of Mourning and a state funeral this week.

According to a proclamation by President Joe Biden, the National Day of Mourning will occur on Thursday, and will coincide with the former president’s funeral service in Washington, D.C.

Here’s what to know about the days ahead.

What is a National Day of Mourning?

While there are several components that go into funerals for former presidents, a National Day of Mourning is declared by the sitting president to honor the life and legacy of his predecessor.

Biden issued a proclamation Sunday honoring Carter, including calling for a National Day of Mourning on Jan. 9, 2025.

The president asked the public to assemble in places of worship to pay tribute to Carter’s life, and invited mourners from around the world to participate.

“I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter, Jr. I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance,” he said.

The date coincides with Carter’s funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. Biden is expected to deliver a eulogy at the funeral, which will be televised nationally.

The former president was known for spending his post-White House years as a champion of human rights and public health.

How Will the National Day of Mourning Impact Federal Facilities?

Businesses are not required to close, nor are banks or other facilities.

Federal facilities will close to honor Carter's memory, and that will include post offices nationwide, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

Mail service will not occur on Thursday, according to the USPS.

The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will both close on Jan. 9 in Carter’s memory.

Other honors expected for Carter

Under United States law, flags have been lowered to half-staff for 30 days to honor Carter.

His body will lie in state in the rotunda of the United States Capitol for several days prior to his funeral at the National Cathedral on Jan. 9, allowing mourners to pay their respects to the former president.