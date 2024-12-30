What is a National Day of Mourning? What to know ahead of Jimmy Carter's funeral

After the death of former President Jimmy Carter, a National Day of Mourning was declared by President Joe Biden.

That date will coincide with the former president’s funeral service in Washington, D.C., and will be one of numerous events paying tribute to Carter’s life and legacy.

Here’s what to know about the weeks ahead.

What is a National Day of Mourning?

While there are several components that go into funerals for former presidents, a National Day of Mourning is declared by the sitting president to honor the life and legacy of his predecessor.

Biden issued a proclamation Sunday honoring Carter, including calling for a National Day of Mourning on Jan. 9, 2025.

The president asked the public to assemble in places of worship to pay tribute to Carter’s life, and invited mourners from around the world to participate.

“I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter, Jr. I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance,” he said.

The date coincides with Carter’s funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. Biden is expected to deliver a eulogy at the funeral, which will be televised nationally.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The former president was known for spending his post-White House years as a champion of human rights and public health.

Do businesses close on National Days of Mourning?

Businesses are not required to close, nor are banks or other facilities.

Federal facilities typically close to honor former presidents after their deaths, as they did for the funerals of Gerald Ford and George HW Bush. That includes post offices, which were closed for business to honor the lives of the former presidents.

It is unclear at this point whether federal offices will close and if mail delivery will be affected, but we do know that the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will both close on Jan. 9 in Carter’s memory.

Other honors expected for Carter

In addition to the National Day of Mourning, funeral services are expected to be held for Carter in Atlanta in coming days, according to the Carter Center.

Under United States law, flags will be lowered to half-staff for 30 days to honor Carter beginning on Sunday, the day his death was announced.

His body will lie in state in the rotunda of the United States Capitol for several days prior to his funeral at the National Cathedral on Jan. 9, allowing mourners to pay their respects to the former president.