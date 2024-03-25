Chicago's 2024 Lollapalooza music festival has announced its lineup by day.

The announcement comes approximately one week after the Grant Park music festival announced headliners for the 2024 event, which includes SZA; Blink-182; Tyler, the Creator; The Killers; and more.

The festival, which takes place Aug. 1 through Aug. 4, announced on social media Monday that Tyler, The Creator, and Hozier will headline day one of the festival.

Friday, Aug. 2, SZA and Stray Kids will headline the festival, followed by The Killers, Future X, Metro Boomin' and Skrillex on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Headliners for Sunday, Aug. 4 include Blink-182 and Melanie Martinez.

Tickets for the four-day festival went on sale last week.

2024 marks Lollapalooza's 20th anniversary in Chicago. The festival, which began its Chicago run in 2005, takes place this year Aug. 1-4.

The company behind the festival most recently agreed to another 10-year contract with Chicago, meaning the four-day music event will be in the city for at least another decade. Under the terms of the contract, the maximum number of attendees for the festival at any time can't exceed 115,000.

In 2023, Lollapalooza hosted around 40 performers each day - including a number of big names. Headliners included Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.