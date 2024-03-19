The highly anticipated lineup for Chicago's 2024 Lollapalooza festival has been released.

"2024 ✶ See you in Chicago!," a Tuesday morning post with the 2024 lineup on Lollapalooza's Facebook page read.

The headliners for Lollapalooza this year are SZA; Blink-182; Tyler, the Creator; The Killers; Future X; Metro Boomin; Hozier; Stray Kids; Melanie Martinez and Skrillex. Other artists at Lollapalooza this year include Deftones, Pierce the Veil, Two Door Cinema Club, Vince Staples and Kesha, the post said.

A full list of the 2024 performers can be found here.

Day-by-day lineups are set to be announced at a later date. Ticket presales begin Thursday, March 21 at 10 a.m. According to organizers, prices increase at 12 p.m. when the public on-sale begins.

The festival, which draws an estimated 400,000 people to Grant Park each summer, runs from Aug. 1 to 4 this year.

The company behind the festival most recently agreed to another 10-year contract with Chicago, meaning the four-day music event will be in the city for at least another decade. Under the terms of the contract, the maximum number of attendees for the festival at any time can't exceed 115,000.

In 2023, Lollapalooza hosted around 40 performers each day - including a number of big names. Headliners included Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.