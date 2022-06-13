LIVE: Tornado Warnings and Watches in Effect, Thousands Without Power

Watch live StormTeam 5 coverage in the player above.

Dangerous storms have brought tornado warnings and watches across parts of the Chicago area during the afternoon rush hour Monday.

Here's a live blog of what's happening across the area as the storms move through. Be sure to keep track of what's happening in your area and take cover if the storms move into your area.

Tornado Watch Canceled for Illinois, Remains in Effect For Some in Northwest Indiana

A tornado watch has been canceled in DeKalb, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois.

The watch remains in effect until 11 p.m. CT for Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in northwest Indiana. A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for LaPorte County until 8:45 p.m. CT.

More Than 50K ComEd Customers Without Power During Severe Storms

Tens of thousands of ComEd customers were left in the dark Monday evening as powerful storms roared through the Chicago area, damaging buildings, downing streets and forcing many to take shelter.

As of 7:28 p.m., more than 384 outages were reported across the region, affecting more than 56,000 customers, according to ComEd's online outage map.

The western suburbs were hit particularly hard, with approximately 19,000 people without power in an area including Maywood, Broadview, Westchester.

Rotation Reported Near Gary, Residents Urged to Seek Shelter

[7:51 PM CDT] Our radar shows increasing rotation just east of Gary and west of Lake Station, heading southeast toward South Haven &Wheeler. Even if not producing a tornado, this storm is likely producing widespread wind damage! Remain in safe shelter away from windows! #inwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 14, 2022

Videos Show Storm as it Moved Across Chicago

Tornado Warning Issued for Porter, Lake Counties in Northwest Indiana Until 8:15 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Hammond IN, Gary IN and Portage IN until 8:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/RicHgJ8iqy — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 14, 2022

Shoppers at Woodfield Mall Take Shelter

Images show shoppers at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg seeking shelter amid tornado watches and warnings in the area.

All Clear Given for DuPage County, Several Suburbs Still in 'Dangerous Situation'

[7:02 PM 6/13] ALL CLEAR for DuPage county and areas around Chicago O'Hare.



Meanwhile. very strong winds >80 mph heading through La Grange Park, Brookfield, and Riverside, heading directly toward Summit and Lyons. This remains a dangerous situation! #ilwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 14, 2022

O'Hare Urges Travelers to Shelter in Place During Storms

Please take caution, shelter-in-place in designated shelter areas and follow the instructions of public safety personnel. https://t.co/4zDfarh7QG — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) June 13, 2022

Tornado Warning Issued for Southeastern Cook County Until 7:45 p.m.

A tornado warning was issued for portions of Cook and DuPage counties until 7:15 p.m. A separate tornado warning was issued for southeastern Cook County until 7:45 p.m.

Thousands Without Power Amid Storms in Illinois

ComEd reported more than 100 outages across the Chicago area, with more than 20,000 customers affected.

As of just before 7 p.m., the company reporter 20,384 were without power.

Damaging Winds Reported at O'Hare Airport

[6:46 PM 6/13] Gusting to 84 mph at #Chicago-O'Hare right now! #ilwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 13, 2022

Strong Rotation Spotted Over Medinah

[6:39 PM 6/13] Our radar shows continued strong rotation and possible tornado moved over Medinah area and now towns east-southeast of there. #ilwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 13, 2022

FAA Issues Ground Stop at O'Hare Airport Due to Tornado Warning

The Federal Aviation has issued a ground stop at O'Hare International Airport due to severe weather and a tornado warning in the area.

According to FlightAware, all inbound flights being held at their origin until Monday at 07:30 p.m. Departure delays of at least 31 minutes to 45 minutes -- and increasing increasing -- are expected due to thunderstorms.

Tornado Warning Issued for Parts of Cook and Kane Counties; Most of Area Under Tornado Watch

A tornado warning was issued for portions of Kane and Cook counties until 6:45 p.m. A separate tornado warning was issued for portions of cook and DuPage counties until 7:15 p.m.

At approximately 5:54 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over West Dundee or over Carpentersville, moving east at 15 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those without shelter, the NWS warned, saying damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur. Barrington Hills, East Dundee, Hoffman Estates and Bartlett are all in the storm's path.

A tornado watch was issued for nearly the entire Chicago area until 11 p.m., which includes DeKalb, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois, as well as Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for portions of Cook, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties until 7 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Jasper and Newton counties in Indiana and Kenosha County in Wisconsin until 9 p.m. CT.

Chicago Radar: Track Severe Weather as Tornado Watch Remains in Effect

