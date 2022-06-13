LIVE: Tornado Warnings and Watches in Effect, Thousands Without Power

Watch live StormTeam 5 coverage in the player above.
Dangerous storms have brought tornado warnings and watches across parts of the Chicago area during the afternoon rush hour Monday.
Here's a live blog of what's happening across the area as the storms move through. Be sure to keep track of what's happening in your area and take cover if the storms move into your area.
Tornado Watch Canceled for Illinois, Remains in Effect For Some in Northwest Indiana
A tornado watch has been canceled in DeKalb, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois.
The watch remains in effect until 11 p.m. CT for Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in northwest Indiana. A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for LaPorte County until 8:45 p.m. CT.
More Than 50K ComEd Customers Without Power During Severe Storms
Tens of thousands of ComEd customers were left in the dark Monday evening as powerful storms roared through the Chicago area, damaging buildings, downing streets and forcing many to take shelter.
As of 7:28 p.m., more than 384 outages were reported across the region, affecting more than 56,000 customers, according to ComEd's online outage map.
The western suburbs were hit particularly hard, with approximately 19,000 people without power in an area including Maywood, Broadview, Westchester.
Rotation Reported Near Gary, Residents Urged to Seek Shelter
Videos Show Storm as it Moved Across Chicago
Tornado Warning Issued for Porter, Lake Counties in Northwest Indiana Until 8:15 p.m.
Shoppers at Woodfield Mall Take Shelter
Images show shoppers at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg seeking shelter amid tornado watches and warnings in the area.
All Clear Given for DuPage County, Several Suburbs Still in 'Dangerous Situation'
O'Hare Urges Travelers to Shelter in Place During Storms
Tornado Warning Issued for Southeastern Cook County Until 7:45 p.m.
A tornado warning was issued for portions of Cook and DuPage counties until 7:15 p.m. A separate tornado warning was issued for southeastern Cook County until 7:45 p.m.
Thousands Without Power Amid Storms in Illinois
ComEd reported more than 100 outages across the Chicago area, with more than 20,000 customers affected.
As of just before 7 p.m., the company reporter 20,384 were without power.
Damaging Winds Reported at O'Hare Airport
Strong Rotation Spotted Over Medinah
FAA Issues Ground Stop at O'Hare Airport Due to Tornado Warning
The Federal Aviation has issued a ground stop at O'Hare International Airport due to severe weather and a tornado warning in the area.
According to FlightAware, all inbound flights being held at their origin until Monday at 07:30 p.m. Departure delays of at least 31 minutes to 45 minutes -- and increasing increasing -- are expected due to thunderstorms.
Tornado Warning Issued for Parts of Cook and Kane Counties; Most of Area Under Tornado Watch
A tornado warning was issued for portions of Kane and Cook counties until 6:45 p.m. A separate tornado warning was issued for portions of cook and DuPage counties until 7:15 p.m.
At approximately 5:54 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over West Dundee or over Carpentersville, moving east at 15 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those without shelter, the NWS warned, saying damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur. Barrington Hills, East Dundee, Hoffman Estates and Bartlett are all in the storm's path.
A tornado watch was issued for nearly the entire Chicago area until 11 p.m., which includes DeKalb, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois, as well as Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for portions of Cook, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties until 7 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Jasper and Newton counties in Indiana and Kenosha County in Wisconsin until 9 p.m. CT.
Chicago Radar: Track Severe Weather as Tornado Watch Remains in Effect
