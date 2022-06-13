More Than 50K ComEd Customers Without Power During Severe Storms

Tens of thousands of ComEd customers were left in the dark Monday evening as powerful storms roared through the Chicago area, damaging buildings, downing streets and forcing many to take shelter.

As of 7:28 p.m., more than 384 outages were reported across the region, affecting more than 56,000 customers, according to ComEd's online outage map.

The western suburbs were hit particularly hard, with approximately 19,000 people without power in an area including Maywood, Broadview, Westchester.

Thousands were also without electricity in communities such as Elgin, Roselle, Schaumburg, Mount Prospect and Elmhurst.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

ComEd earlier Monday tweeted it was increasing staffing and closely monitoring weather due to the possibility of severe weather. Customers are encouraged to report outages by tweeting #OUT to ComEd, online, through its mobile app or by texting OUT to 26633.