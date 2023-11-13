‘Light of sunshine': Firefighter Andrew Price killed in line of duty battling Lincoln Park blaze

NOTE: A procession carrying fallen firefighter Andrew Price's body from the hospital to the medical examiner's office is expected to begin soon. Live footage will appear in the player above as it begins.

Firefighter Andrew "Drew" Price is being remembered by those who knew him as a "light of sunshine," a "great firefighter" who served as a leader for the department and the city he gave his life serving.

Price was identified as the Chicago Fire Department member killed in the line of duty Monday while battling a Lincoln Park blaze, authorities said.

A 14-year veteran with the department, Price died at the age of 39 just hours after being critically injured falling through a light shaft while helping to put out flames.

"He never had a bad thing to say about anybody," said 12th Battalion Chief Michael McCormick. "Kind of quiet. A good family man... everybody loved him. It really stinks."

Here's what we know:

What happened?

Authorities said the situation unfolded just after 5:30 a.m. as they responded to the scene of a building in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue, where they said a woman had called about a kitchen fire.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed "barely any smoke," but they sent some responders to the roof to "assist in vertical ventilation."

As the scene unfolded, more smoke began pouring out of the building, and with the help of additional engines, the group managed to evacuate the building and put out the flames.

"There was still hot pockets that we were searching around when the tragedy happened," said 12th Battalion Chief Michael McCormick.

That's when McCormick said a mayday call was made.

"We had information that firefighter Price had descended down a light shaft," McCormick said. "When we first got eyes upon him firefighter Price was responsive."

McCormick said firefighters had trouble reaching Price following the accident. Once crews were able to reach him by breaking through a wall, Price was given CPR at the scene and ultimately transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in "very critical" condition. He later passed away from his injuries.

Who was Andrew Price?

Price had been with the Chicago Fire Department since March 2009.

“Our collective hearts are heavy this morning as we mourn the passing of firefighter Andrew Price, who has fallen in the line of duty battling a fire in Lincoln Park. Andrew gave his life in service to the City of Chicago, taking his position at the front lines of a threat to our safety and community. He made the ultimate sacrifice to protect those in harm’s way – a debt we can never repay," Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. "My prayers are with the Price family, his CFD colleagues and those he served with on Truck 44. The City is here to support all those who loved him during this difficult time.”

He was known for his workout efforts and was described as being "extremely healthy."

"He's like a big kid, real enthusiastic. Just a wonderful young man," McCormick said. "Kept himself in very good shape. Great physical condition. Just a great firefighter. Everybody loved working with him."

Fourth Chicago Firefighter Death This Year

Price's death marks the fourth tragedy for the Chicago Fire Department this year. Earlier this year, two firefighters were killed in as many days battling blazes in the city. A lieutenant also died after being injured battling a Norwood Park blaze over the summer.

"We all love what we do and we all know that when we go to work it may be our last. We all realize that," said CFD Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt.

"Do we understand this? Of course we don't understand this at all," she added.

We are heartbroken for our brothers and sisters at the Chicago Fire Department as they grieve the loss of Firefighter Andrew Price, who died in the line of duty this morning. Please pray for his loved ones and all the members of CFD as we honor this fallen hero. https://t.co/F5mMnKTfMW — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) November 13, 2023