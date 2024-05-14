A police chase caught on camera by NBC Chicago's Sky 5 chopper Tuesday showed a vehicle weaving in and out of traffic on a suburban expressway before exiting and sparking a massive foot chase that ended with police surrounding a home.

The chase was first spotted on the inbound Edens Expressway near Caldwell and Peterson in Chicago's northern suburbs, according to Mike Lorber in NBC Sky 5.

In the footage, the vehicle was seen exiting the expressway at Peterson Avenue before continuing west then heading north on LeClaire and then traveling down Estes toward Lavergne, just south of Touhy Avenue in Skokie.

The man abandoned the vehicle on Estes before fleeing on foot, sparking a large police chase involving several police officers. The man was caught on camera hopping a fence between two homes before he disappeared.

Police were later seen surrounding a home in the area and several officers eventually took the person into custody.

Police have not released information on what sparked the chase.

Check back for more on this developing story.