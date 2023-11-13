Chicago firefighter in critical condition after battling fire in Lincoln Park; some streets closed

Streets in Lincoln Park are closed and a large Chicago Fire Department presence is being reported early Monday due to fire activity near a restaurant and bar in Lincoln Park.

According to officials, a mayday call was made while crews were responding to a fire at 2424 Lincoln Ave. One crew member was trapped and had to be rescued, CFD said. The crew member was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, CFD added.

Mayday 2424 Lincoln. One member trapped now rescued. Being transported to Illinois Masonic CRITICAL. NO STATEMENTS AT SCENE — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 13, 2023

Photos and video from the scene show a large firefighter presence outside Lincoln Station, at 2432 N. Lincoln Ave. The building also contains 12 apartment units.

NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin reports several streets closed in Lincoln Park due to the fire activity, including Lincoln Ave. from Fullerton to Altgeld.

A tweet later Monday morning sent by CFD indicated that the crew member remained "very critical," and that a media updated would be provided at the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.