Chicago Fire lieutenant dies weeks after Norwood Park blaze, officials say

A lieutenant with the Chicago Fire Department has died nearly three weeks after he was injured while battling a house fire in the Norwood Park neighborhood.

According to officials. Lt. Kevin Ward passed away Tuesday, 18 days after he was injured while responding to a fire in the 8300 block of West Balmoral Avenue.

Ward, 59, joined the department in 1996, according to officials.

“On behalf of the city of Chicago, I offer my sincerest condolences on the passing of Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Kevin Ward. I pray for the peace of his family, friends and loved ones during this most difficult time,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Ward was one of three firefighters injured in the blaze on Aug. 11. A mayday call was issued during that fire, with two firefighters, including Ward, ending up trapped in the basement of the home.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment for burns and smoke inhalation, and was originally listed in critical condition.

He was later upgraded to serious condition on Aug. 13, with officials saying he was making “steady improvement.”

He remained hospitalized after the fire, and passed away on Tuesday morning, according to officials.

A procession will escort Ward from Loyola Medical Center to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.