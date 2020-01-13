Gary

Officer-Involved Shooting Reported in Gary

Several police officers were seen in the area of 2700 Waverly Drive Monday evening

An officer-involved shooting was reported Monday evening in Gary, Indiana, according to a spokeswoman for the Gary Police Department.

Several police officers were seen at around 5 p.m. in the 2700 block of Waverly Drive. A spokeswoman for the Lake County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the officer involved in the incident works for the Gary Police Department, but didn't provide additional details.

An email from a Gary police department spokeswoman referred to the incident as an officer-involved shooting, but didn't specify if an officer was injured.

Police were expecting to provide additional details at a 6 p.m. news conference.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

