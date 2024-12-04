Large fire burns near Route 31 in downtown Elgin

Authorities asked residents to avoid an area near downtown Elgin after a large fire was seen burning Wednesday evening near a heavily-trafficked roadway, with gusty winds worsening the conditions of the blaze.

The fire was seen burning in the 500 block of North State Street in Elgin, with first responders beginning to battle the blaze in the difficult conditions.

It is unknown what exactly caused the fire and what structures are burning in the blaze.

Elgin police warned nearby residents to avoid the area amid a large police and fire presence.

Drivers and residents were asked to avoid North State Street between Kimball Street and Wing Street, as well as the Kimball Street bridge.

A nearby business, Chihuahua Tire and Rims, told NBC Chicago that a nearby homeless encampment was on fire.

Firefighters from nearby suburbs were also called to assist in battling the blaze.

Milwaukee District-West Metra trains were also impacted by the fire.

MDW train #2246, scheduled to depart Big Timber Road at 5:22pm, will originate at Elgin due to a fire adjacent to the tracks near Big Timber Road. Metra will provide updates as information becomes available. — Metra MD-W (@metraMDW) December 4, 2024

Due to an ongoing fire adjacent to the tracks near Big Timber Road, outbound trains will not operate past Elgin until further notice. Metra will provide updates as information becomes available. — Metra MD-W (@metraMDW) December 4, 2024

There was no further information available.

Check back on this developing story for more details.