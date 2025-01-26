Arlington Heights

Lake Cook Road closed in northwest suburbs following serious crash

By NBC Chicago Staff

Lake Cook Road in northwest suburban Arlington Heights was expected to remain closed for several hours late Saturday following a multi-vehicle collision that left one person critically injured, authorities said.

The crash was reported before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Cook Road and Bloomington Avenue, according to a news release from the Arlington Heights Police Department. According to police, a BMW M340i was traveling eastbound on Lake Cook Road "at a rate greater than the posted speed limit" when it collided with a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was pulling forward from a stop sign.

The BMW's front end struck the driver's side of the Jeep in a "T-bone-type" impact, police said. The collision forced the Jeep to roll over several times before coming to rest in the westbound lanes of Lake Cook Road.

The driver of the Jeep, a 69-year-old Des Plaines resident, suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. The driver of the BMW, an 18-year-old man from Deer Park, and two teenage passengers were evaluated by paramedics on scene and were taken to seek medical care by family, police said.

A third teenage passenger was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Lake Cook Road was temporarily closed to eastbound and westbound traffic - east of Route 53 to Wilke Road - as of before 9 p.m. and was expected to remain closed for several hours.

The crash is under investigation by Arlington Heights police with the assistance of the Major Case Assistance Team – Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction unit.

