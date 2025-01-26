Lake Cook Road closed in northwest suburbs following serious crash

Lake Cook Road in northwest suburban Arlington Heights was expected to remain closed for several hours late Saturday following a multi-vehicle collision that left one person critically injured, authorities said.

The crash was reported before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Cook Road and Bloomington Avenue, according to a news release from the Arlington Heights Police Department. According to police, a BMW M340i was traveling eastbound on Lake Cook Road "at a rate greater than the posted speed limit" when it collided with a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was pulling forward from a stop sign.

The BMW's front end struck the driver's side of the Jeep in a "T-bone-type" impact, police said. The collision forced the Jeep to roll over several times before coming to rest in the westbound lanes of Lake Cook Road.

The driver of the Jeep, a 69-year-old Des Plaines resident, suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. The driver of the BMW, an 18-year-old man from Deer Park, and two teenage passengers were evaluated by paramedics on scene and were taken to seek medical care by family, police said.

A third teenage passenger was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Lake Cook Road was temporarily closed to eastbound and westbound traffic - east of Route 53 to Wilke Road - as of before 9 p.m. and was expected to remain closed for several hours.

The crash is under investigation by Arlington Heights police with the assistance of the Major Case Assistance Team – Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction unit.