Man killed after rollover crash in suburban Arlington Heights

Authorities in suburban Arlington Heights said a 69-year-old man is dead after a violent rollover crash on Lake Cook Road Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the man was driving a Jeep and pulled onto Lake Cook Road from a stop sign at Bloomington Road at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The Jeep was struck on its driver’s side door by a BMW sedan, according to authorities. The force of the impact forced the Jeep to roll over multiple times, landing in the westbound lanes of the roadway.

The man was airlifted to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Arlington Heights police.

The driver of the BMW, an 18-year-old, and two teen passengers were evaluated for their injuries at the scene but were not taken to hospitals by paramedics.

A third passenger in the vehicle was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

An investigation closed the roadway for several hours, and police are continuing to seek out camera footage and other evidence as part of that inquiry, according to authorities.