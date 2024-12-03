Kendrick Lamar, SZA announce 2025 stadium tour with stop in Chicago

Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar and Grammy-winning singer SZA will go on tour in 2025, stopping at 19 stadiums across North America with a date in Chicago.

The Grand National Tour, presented by Live Nation, pgLang and Top Dawg Entertainment announced Tuesday, kicks off April 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, according to an announcement. The two will stop at Soldier Field in Chicago June 6, 2025, the announcement said.

Presale tickets for the tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, the announcement said. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6.

Lamar and SZA previously tour together in 2018, according to Pitchfork Magazine. The also collaborated on the hit song "All the Stars. "SZA is also featured on "Luther" and "Gloria," two songs on Lamar’s 2024 album titled "GNX."

The tour announcement comes one day after legendary rock band AC/DC announced its first North American tour in nine years, also stopping in Chicago.

The full list of dates on the Grand National Tour can be found below:

Apr 19 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

Apr 23 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Apr 26 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Apr 29 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 03 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

May 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

May 08 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 09 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 12 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

May 17 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

May 21 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 23 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 27 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

May 29 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

May 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Jun 04 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

Jun 06 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Jun 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Jun 12 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Jun 16 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 18 – Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium