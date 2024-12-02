Music & Musicians

AC/DC announces 2025 stadium tour, with stop in Chicago

Tickets for AC/DC's 2025 13-date stadium tour go on sale Friday

NBC Universal, Inc.

For the first time in nine years, legendary rock band AC/DC will tour in North America beginning in 2025, including a stop in Chicago.

The "Power Up" North America tour, announced Monday, kicks off April 10 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 13-date stadium comes to Soldier Field in Chicago May 24, 2025, the announcement said.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 6.

The tour comes after the band's 2020 album of the same name, and eight years after lead singer Brian Johnson bowed out a 2016 tour due to a hearing condition.

The Australian band has more than 200 million albums sold worldwide, including "Back in Back," which ranks as one of the U.S.' highest selling albums of all time.

Here's the full list of AC/DC's "Power Up" North America tour dates for 2025:

  • 4/10     Minneapolis, MN                  US Bank Stadium
  • 4/14     Arlington, TX                          AT&T Stadium
  • 4/18     Pasadena, CA                        Rose Bowl
  • 4/22     Vancouver, BC                       BC Place
  • 4/26     Las Vegas, NV                       Allegiant Stadium
  • 4/30     Detroit, MI                              Ford Field
  • 5/4       Foxborough, MA                   Gillette Stadium
  • 5/8       Pittsburgh, PA                       Acrisure Stadium
  • 5/12     Landover, MD                        Northwest Stadium
  • 5/16     Tampa, FL                              Raymond James Stadium
  • 5/20     Nashville, TN                         Nissan Stadium
  • 5/24     Chicago, IL                             Soldier Field
  • 5/28     Cleveland, OH                        Huntington Bank Field

Wrigley Field Nov 18

Wrigley Field to host first K-pop concert in 2025

Music & Musicians Nov 30

Justin Timberlake cancels concert after suffering back injury

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us