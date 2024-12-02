AC/DC announces 2025 stadium tour, with stop in Chicago

For the first time in nine years, legendary rock band AC/DC will tour in North America beginning in 2025, including a stop in Chicago.

The "Power Up" North America tour, announced Monday, kicks off April 10 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 13-date stadium comes to Soldier Field in Chicago May 24, 2025, the announcement said.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 6.

The tour comes after the band's 2020 album of the same name, and eight years after lead singer Brian Johnson bowed out a 2016 tour due to a hearing condition.

The Australian band has more than 200 million albums sold worldwide, including "Back in Back," which ranks as one of the U.S.' highest selling albums of all time.

Here's the full list of AC/DC's "Power Up" North America tour dates for 2025:

4/10 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium

4/14 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

4/18 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl

4/22 Vancouver, BC BC Place

4/26 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

4/30 Detroit, MI Ford Field

5/4 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

5/8 Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium

5/12 Landover, MD Northwest Stadium

5/16 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

5/20 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

5/24 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

5/28 Cleveland, OH Huntington Bank Field