Wrigley Field to host first K-pop concert in 2025

Chicago’s Wrigley Field has hosted some of the biggest names in music, but a new genre will hit the stage at the Friendly Confines for the first time next year.

The Cubs announced Monday that Stray Kids, fresh off the release of their new album “Giant,” will headline the first-announced show at Wrigley Field of the 2025 season.

According to the team, the show will be part of the group’s massive world tour, and will hit the stage on Thursday, June 26.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday at 3 p.m. Central, the Cubs said. More information can be found on the team's website.

Stray Kids burst onto the scene with their debut album “Go Live” in 2020, and have topped the Korean and Japanese charts on multiple occasions. Their last album “5-Star,” released in 2023, not only topped charts in both countries but also topped charts in the United States, with the album certified gold by the RIAA.

Their song “Slash” was also included in the motion picture soundtrack for Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

The band was also a coheadliner at Lollapalooza in Chicago, performing on the second day of the festival.

Wrigley Field has become one of the go-to destinations for concerts in recent years, with Pearl Jam, Green Day and Luke Bryan among the acts that performed at the venue during 2024.