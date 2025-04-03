Search underway for missing 5-year-old girl abducted in Chicago

A search is underway after a 5-year-old girl was abducted on Wednesday on Chicago's South Side, police said.

Blessen Turner was last seen Wednesday and was abducted near the 6300 block of South Calumet Avenue, police said. She may be with her father in a black older model Toyota with a temporary license plate in the window.

Turner was last seen wearing a school uniform consisting of a navy blue shirt and pants covered by a rainbow Mickey Mouse hoodie and Jordan gym shoes that were gray and black, officials said.

Turner is three feet tall, weighs around 36 pounds and has dark brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Area 1 SVU at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.