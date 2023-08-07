Jury selection continues in trial of Timothy Mapes, Madigan's ex-chief of staff

Federal prosecutors allege that Mapes obstructed their case involving Madigan when he provided false testimony before a grand jury; Mapes attorneys deny he perjured himself

CHICAGO – Jury selection will resume Tuesday in the federal trial of Timothy Mapes, the former chief of staff for former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Federal prosecutors allege Mapes obstructed their case against Madigan by lying to a federal grand jury.

Mapes' attorneys deny that he perjured himself.

Mapes sat quietly Monday afternoon in the Dirsken federal courthouse as potential jurors were asked questions about if they could remain impartial during what is expected to be a three-week criminal trial.

Thirty potential jurors were interviewed Monday. Once a jury is seated, opening statements could happen as early as Tuesday.

According to the indicment, Mapes is accused of lying to a grand jury and attempting to obstruct the federal investigation into Madigan.

This trial for Mapes marks the latest chapter in a years-long probe by federal investigators into allegations of public corruption by some of the most powerful people in the Illinois statehouse.

According to the indictment, Mapes had been granted immunity to testify before a grand jury in an investigation into "possible violations of federal criminal law" involving Madigan and one of his associates.

That investigation centered on accusations Madigan and an individual acting on his behalf attempted to "obtain for others private jobs, contracts, and monetary payments, including from Commonwealth Edison (“ComEd”), the largest electric utility in Illinois, to influence and reward the Speaker in the Speaker’s official capacity," according to the grand jury.

Mapes was given immunity for his testimony "except for perjury, giving a false statement, or otherwise failing to comply with the immunity order."

But according to the indictment, Mapes testified on March 31 "and knowingly made false material declarations in response to several questions about a consultant’s relationship with the Speaker from 2017 to 2019."

Unsealed court documents later showed Mapes was asked more than 650 questions during that grand jury appearance and, out of those, prosecutors picked seven where they said he lied.

Mapes’ attorneys have denied the allegation in a previous statement, saying that he "testified truthfully in the grand jury."

"His honest recollections-in response to vague and imprecise questions about events that allegedly took place many years ago- simply do not constitute perjury," the statement from attorneys Andrew Porter and Katie Hill read at the time. "This case, of course, is not about him—but about the government’s continued pursuit of his former boss. Tim Mapes has in no way engaged in obstruction of justice and looks forward to prevailing at trial when all of the facts are aired."

The obstruction charge is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, while the false declaration charge carries a maximum sentence of five years.