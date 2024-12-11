Facebook

Is Instagram down? Meta issues statement as thousands report Instagram, Facebook outages

Instagram and Facebook parent company Meta said "technical issues" were impacting some users as thousands reported outages Wednesday

Thousands of Instagram and Facebook users in Chicago and across the country Wednesday afternoon reported outages with the platforms, with parent company Meta saying "technical issues" were impacting some users.

Reports started appearing on the site Down Detector as early as 12 p.m. CT, as more than 100,000 outage reports poured in across both platforms.

Nearly an hour later, Meta said it was "aware that a technical issue is impacting some users ability to access the platform."

"We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience," the statement, posted to X said."

A similar message was posted to X by Instagram.

According to Down Detector, more than 90,000 people reported Facebook outages, though that number had fallen to approximately 20,000 by 1 p.m.

A live outage map on the site showed the highest reports of outages were in Dallas and New York, with outages also reported in Chicago, San Francisco, Phoenix, Seattle, Boston and Los Angeles.

As of 1 p.m., Down Detector showed more than 24,000 Instagram outages, down from 64,000. The highest number of outages were reported in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, Down Detector's heat map showed.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

